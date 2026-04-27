U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachary Wilkinson, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron fleet management and analysis technician, concludes a Wild Weasel-walkthrough with Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2026. During the engagement, he discussed his role in fleet management, supporting the coordination and availability of vehicles that enable base-wide operations and mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 02:03
|Photo ID:
|9649868
|VIRIN:
|260427-F-LO593-1706
|Resolution:
|5413x3602
|Size:
|5.14 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.