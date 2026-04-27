Tools used for vehicle maintenance are organized at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2026. Proper accountability and organization of equipment support efficient maintenance operations, helping ensure mission-essential vehicles remain reliable for daily use across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 02:03
|Photo ID:
|9649863
|VIRIN:
|260427-F-LO593-1069
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.41 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.