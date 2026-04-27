Wild Weasel Walk-through, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachary Wilkinson, center, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron fleet management and analysis technician, discusses equipment with Col. Paul Davidson, left, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Tech. Sgt. Morgan Bahlmann, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of general purpose maintenance, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2026. Wilkinson highlighted maintenance tools and capabilities used to support fleet operations, helping ensure vehicles and equipment remain reliable for day-to-day operations across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)