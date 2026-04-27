U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachary Wilkinson, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron fleet management and analysis technician, briefs Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2026. Wilkinson emphasized fleet readiness and equipment capabilities, supporting the wing’s ability to sustain operations and project combat airpower in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 02:03
|Photo ID:
|9649865
|VIRIN:
|260427-F-LO593-1442
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.47 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.