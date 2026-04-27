Wild Weasel Walk-through, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachary Wilkinson, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron fleet management and analysis technician, briefs Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2026. Wilkinson emphasized fleet readiness and equipment capabilities, supporting the wing’s ability to sustain operations and project combat airpower in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)