Wild Weasel Walk-through, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lucus Yang, left, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron fleet management and analysis technician, demonstrates specialized tool usage to Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2026. He highlighted maintenance processes and equipment used to support fleet operations, helping ensure vehicles remain reliable and available for installation-wide operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)