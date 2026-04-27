U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lucus Yang, left, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron fleet management and analysis technician, demonstrates specialized tool usage to Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2026. He highlighted maintenance processes and equipment used to support fleet operations, helping ensure vehicles remain reliable and available for installation-wide operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 02:03
|Photo ID:
|9649866
|VIRIN:
|260427-F-LO593-1550
|Resolution:
|6042x4020
|Size:
|7.16 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.