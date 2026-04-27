Wild Weasel Walk-through, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachary Wilkinson, right, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron fleet management and analysis technician, demonstrates printing capabilities to Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2026. Davidson selected Wilkinson as Wild Weasel of the Week for his professionalism and dedication to supporting installation needs and enhancing 35th FW readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)