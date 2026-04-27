374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise

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A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member assigned to the 1st Division secures a perimeter during exercise Guard and Protect at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 17, 2026. The bilateral exercise strengthened joint coalition operations and communication between Airmen assigned to the 374th Security Forces Squadron and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members assigned to the 1st Division. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)