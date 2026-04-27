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    374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise [Image 5 of 8]

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    374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members assigned to the 1st Division secure a perimeter during exercise Guard and Protect at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 17, 2026. Participating personnel learned how to respond to indirect fire, utilize available cover, and maneuver effectively as a cohesive small unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 01:55
    Photo ID: 9644510
    VIRIN: 260317-F-LX373-1182
    Resolution: 4729x3146
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise
    374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise
    374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise
    374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise
    374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise
    374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise
    374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise
    374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise

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    JGSDF
    Bilateral
    Readiness
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    374 SFS
    Security Forces

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