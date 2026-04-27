Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members assigned to the 1st Division secure a perimeter during exercise Guard and Protect at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 17, 2026. Participating personnel learned how to respond to indirect fire, utilize available cover, and maneuver effectively as a cohesive small unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 01:55
|Photo ID:
|9644510
|VIRIN:
|260317-F-LX373-1182
|Resolution:
|4729x3146
|Size:
|6.29 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.