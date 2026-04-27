374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise

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Defenders assigned to the 374th Security Forces Squadron demonstrate security procedures to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members assigned to the 1st Division during exercise Guard and Protect at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 17, 2026. The 374 SFS strengthened joint coalition operations with JGSDF and effective joint base defense objectives enhancing warfighting competencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)