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    374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise [Image 4 of 8]

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    374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Edmundson, 374th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of training, instructs Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members assigned to the 1st Division during exercise Guard and Protect at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 17, 2026. The 374 SFS strengthened joint coalition operations with JGSDF and effective joint base defense objectives enhancing warfighting competencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 01:55
    Photo ID: 9644509
    VIRIN: 260317-F-LX373-1164
    Resolution: 4237x2741
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise
    374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise
    374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise
    374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise
    374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise
    374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise
    374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise
    374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise

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    TAGS

    JGSDF
    Bilateral
    Readiness
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    374 SFS
    Security Forces

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