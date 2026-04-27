374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members assigned to the 1st Division secure a perimeter during exercise Guard and Protect at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 17, 2026. Participating personnel learned how to respond to indirect fire, utilize available cover, and maneuver effectively as a cohesive small unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)