374 SFS, JGSDF enhance readiness during bilateral exercise

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A Defender assigned to the 374th Security Forces Squadron demonstrate apprehension of opposition forces techniques to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members assigned to the 1st Division during exercise Guard and Protect at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 17, 2026. Participating personnel learned how to respond to indirect fire, utilize available cover, and maneuver effectively as a cohesive small unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)