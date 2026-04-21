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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat [Image 6 of 9]

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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat

    ITBAYAT, PHILIPPINES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) assigned to 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, simulates firing during a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Insertion (HIRAIN) mission as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Itbayat, Philippines, April 23, 2026. The HIRAIN mission demonstrates the 25th Infantry Division’s ability to rapidly deploy long-range precision fires via C-130J Super Hercules aircraft into austere environments. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, enhance combined capabilities, and reinforce a shared commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 04:25
    Photo ID: 9639761
    VIRIN: 260422-A-YX677-1180
    Resolution: 6896x5329
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: ITBAYAT, PH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat

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    Balikatan
    25ID
    HIRAIN
    2-11 FA
    interoperability
    Balikatan 2026

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