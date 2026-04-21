Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat

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A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) assigned to 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, simulates firing during a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Insertion (HIRAIN) mission as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Itbayat, Philippines, April 23, 2026. The HIRAIN mission demonstrates the 25th Infantry Division’s ability to rapidly deploy long-range precision fires via C-130J Super Hercules aircraft into austere environments. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, enhance combined capabilities, and reinforce a shared commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)