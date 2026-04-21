Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat

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A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) assigned to 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, maneuvers across an airfield during a HIMARS Rapid Insertion (HIRAIN) mission as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Itbayat, Philippines, April 23, 2026. The HIRAIN mission demonstrates the ability of the 25th ID to rapidly deploy long-range precision fires via C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to austere environments. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)