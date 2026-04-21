Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jose Rivera, a HIMARS launcher chief assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, prepares an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) for a simulated fire mission during a HIMARS Rapid Insertion exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Itbayat, Philippines, April 23, 2026. The 25th ID utilized simulated rounds to practice the rapid transition from air transport to active firing positions. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)