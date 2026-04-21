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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat [Image 2 of 9]

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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat

    ITBAYAT, PHILIPPINES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Bravo Battery, 2-11 FA, 25th ID, and U.S. Air Force loadmasters assigned to the 217th Airlift Wing walk an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) off a C-130J Super Hercules during a HIMARS Rapid Insertion mission as a part of Exercise Balikatan in Itbayat, Philippines, April 23, 2026. The ability to quickly transition from air transport to firing positions provides commanders with a highly mobile and lethal long-range artillery capability. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 04:25
    Photo ID: 9639754
    VIRIN: 260422-A-YX677-1042
    Resolution: 8105x5406
    Size: 11.71 MB
    Location: ITBAYAT, PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat

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    Balikatan
    25ID
    HIRAIN
    2-11 FA
    interoperability
    Balikatan 2026

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