Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat

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A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Bravo Battery, 2-11 FA, 25th ID, and U.S. Air Force loadmasters assigned to the 217th Airlift Wing walk an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) off a C-130J Super Hercules during a HIMARS Rapid Insertion mission as a part of Exercise Balikatan in Itbayat, Philippines, April 23, 2026. The ability to quickly transition from air transport to firing positions provides commanders with a highly mobile and lethal long-range artillery capability. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)