Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat

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A U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) crew assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, prepares an M142 HIMARS for reload into a 217th Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules following a simulated fire mission as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Itbayat, Philippines, April 23, 2026. The HIMARS Rapid Insertion mission demonstrates the capability of joint forces to rapidly deploy and extract long-range precision fires in austere environments. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)