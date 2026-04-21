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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat [Image 8 of 9]

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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat

    ITBAYAT, PHILIPPINES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) crew assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, prepares an M142 HIMARS for reload into a 217th Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules following a simulated fire mission as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Itbayat, Philippines, April 23, 2026. The HIMARS Rapid Insertion mission demonstrates the capability of joint forces to rapidly deploy and extract long-range precision fires in austere environments. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 04:25
    Photo ID: 9639758
    VIRIN: 260422-A-YX677-1203
    Resolution: 4903x4903
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: ITBAYAT, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat

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    Balikatan
    25ID
    HIRAIN
    2-11 FA
    interoperability
    Balikatan 2026

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