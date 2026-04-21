Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat

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An M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) assigned to Bravo Battery, 2-11 FA, 25th ID, offloads from a 217th Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules on a remote airfield during a HIMARS Rapid Insertion (HIRAIN) mission as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Itbayat, Philippines, April 23, 2026. HIRAIN missions allow for the rapid delivery of precision fires while minimizing the footprint of the artillery unit on the ground. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)