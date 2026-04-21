Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Artillery Executes HIRAIN in Itbayat

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A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 217th Airlift Wing secures a tie-down chain on an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) assigned to Bravo Battery, 2-11 FA, 25th ID, inside a C-130J Super Hercules during a HIMARS Rapid Insertion mission as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Itbayat, Philippines, April 23, 2026. This training exercise utilized simulated munitions to validate rapid deployment procedures in support of regional security and interoperability. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)