Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lauren Cooley, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron marine mammal biologist, hands out Earth Day “passports” to Vandenberg military children during the annual Earth Day Festival at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 22, 2026. Children attending the event were tasked with filling up their passports with stamps from around the festival which upon completion, they could submit their completed passport for an Earth Day prize. The Earth Day Festival is a part of Vandenberg’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship; the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts the annual VSFB Earth Day Festival every April. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)