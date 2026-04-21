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    Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026 [Image 2 of 6]

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    Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Vandenberg families and servicemembers gather outside the Vandenberg Library during the annual Earth Day Festival at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 22, 2026. As part of Vandenberg’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts the annual VSFB Earth Day Festival every April. Local organizations and base entities that participated in the event include 30 CES, the 30th Force Support Squadron’s Outdoor Recreation department, the Vandenberg Library, the Hawk’s Cove, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 19:09
    Photo ID: 9636896
    VIRIN: 260422-X-DW038-1067
    Resolution: 3909x2604
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026
    Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026
    Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026
    Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026
    Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026
    Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026

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