Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026

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Vandenberg families and servicemembers gather outside the Vandenberg Library during the annual Earth Day Festival at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 22, 2026. As part of Vandenberg’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts the annual VSFB Earth Day Festival every April. Local organizations and base entities that participated in the event include 30 CES, the 30th Force Support Squadron’s Outdoor Recreation department, the Vandenberg Library, the Hawk’s Cove, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)