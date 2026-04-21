Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026

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Vandenberg families and servicemembers gather outside the Vandenberg Library during the annual Earth Day Festival at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 22, 2026. The Earth Day Festival is a part of Vandenberg’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship; the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts the annual VSFB Earth Day Festival every April. Through a multitude of educational events, such as discussions about Vandenberg’s plants and animals, the festival fostered awareness of environmental conservation practices. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)