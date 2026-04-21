Vandenberg families and servicemembers gather outside the Vandenberg Library during the annual Earth Day Festival at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 22, 2026. The Earth Day Festival is a part of Vandenberg’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship; the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts the annual VSFB Earth Day Festival every April. Through a multitude of educational events, such as discussions about Vandenberg’s plants and animals, the festival fostered awareness of environmental conservation practices. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 19:09
|Photo ID:
|9636897
|VIRIN:
|260422-X-DW038-1151
|Resolution:
|3563x2373
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.