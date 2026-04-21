Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026

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Jordan Castinado, Environment for the Americas fellow, speaks to Vandenberg families during the annual Earth Day Festival at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 22, 2026. Castinado’s presentation focused on the various native butterfly species found at VSFB, including the western monarch butterfly. The Earth Day Festival is a part of Vandenberg’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship; the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts the annual VSFB Earth Day Festival every April. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)