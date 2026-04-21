Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026

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A Vandenberg military child spins a prize wheel during the annual Earth Day Festival at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 22, 2026. As part of Vandenberg’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts the annual VSFB Earth Day Festival every April. The VSFB Earth Day Festival is a community event focused on environmental conservation and education that features a variety of fun games, activities, food trucks, free prizes and an electronic waste recycling event. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)