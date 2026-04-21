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    Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026 [Image 4 of 6]

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    Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A Vandenberg military child spins a prize wheel during the annual Earth Day Festival at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 22, 2026. As part of Vandenberg’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts the annual VSFB Earth Day Festival every April. The VSFB Earth Day Festival is a community event focused on environmental conservation and education that features a variety of fun games, activities, food trucks, free prizes and an electronic waste recycling event. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 19:09
    Photo ID: 9636901
    VIRIN: 260422-X-DW038-1162
    Resolution: 3990x2658
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026
    Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026
    Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026
    Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026
    Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026
    Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026

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