Vandenberg Hosts Annual Earth Day Festival 2026

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A Vandenberg military child examines native plants through a microscope at an information booth hosted by VSFB Natural Resources during the annual Earth Day Festival at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 22, 2026. The booth had environmental activities that educated families about Vandenberg’s ecosystem and the base’s environmental conservation efforts. The Earth Day Festival is a part of Vandenberg’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship; the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts the annual VSFB Earth Day Festival every April. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)