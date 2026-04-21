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    U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park [Image 14 of 17]

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    U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park

    GREAT SMOKEY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Pharis 

    U.S. Navy Fleet Band Activities

    260420-N-BC411-1007 CADES COVE (Apr 20, 2026) An audience listens to the U.S. Naval Academy Band's "Electric Brigade" in the Great Smokey Mountains National Park. This performance is part of Navy Week National Parks, an outreach effort to bring Sailors to engage with communities throughout the nation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Andrea Pharis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 22:19
    Photo ID: 9631257
    VIRIN: 260420-N-BC411-7520
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: GREAT SMOKEY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Andrea Pharis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park
    U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park
    U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park
    U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park
    U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park
    U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park
    U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park
    U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park
    U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park
    U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park
    U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park
    U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park
    U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park
    U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park
    U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park
    U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park
    U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park

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