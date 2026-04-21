U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park

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260420-N-BC411-1013 CADES COVE (Apr 20, 2026) Chief Musician Brandon May from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania plays for audiences in the Great Smokey Mountains National Park. This U.S. Naval Academy Band's "Electric Brigade" performance is part of Navy Week National Parks, an outreach effort to bring Sailors to engage with communities throughout the nation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Andrea Pharis)