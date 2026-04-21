U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park

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260420-N-BC411-1003 CADES COVE (Apr 20, 2026) And audience member records the U.S. Naval Academy Band's "Electric Brigade" in the Great Smokey Mountains National Park. This performance is part of Navy Week National Parks, an outreach effort to bring Sailors to engage with communities throughout the nation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Andrea Pharis)