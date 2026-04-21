U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park

260420-N-BC411-1004 CADES COVE (Apr 20, 2026) An audience gathers to listen to the U.S. Naval Academy Band's "Electric Brigade" in the Great Smokey Mountains National Park. This U.S. Naval Academy Band performance is part of Navy Week National Parks, an outreach effort to bring Sailors to engage with communities throughout the nation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Andrea Pharis)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 22:19
|Photo ID:
|9631248
|VIRIN:
|260420-N-BC411-9717
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|GREAT SMOKEY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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