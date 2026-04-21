U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park

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260420-N-BC411-1015 CADES COVE (Apr 20, 2026) An audience member holds her dog while speaking with Chief Music Brandon May after the performance. This U.S. Naval Academy Band's "Electric Brigade" performance is part of Navy Week National Parks, an outreach effort to bring Sailors to engage with communities throughout the nation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Andrea Pharis)