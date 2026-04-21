U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park

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260420-N-BC411-1008 CADES COVE (Apr 20, 2026) Senior Chief Musician Rory Cherry from Dothan, Alabama sings to audiences in the Great Smokey Mountains National Park. This U.S. Naval Academy Band's "Electric Brigade" performance is part of Navy Week National Parks, an outreach effort to bring Sailors to engage with communities throughout the nation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Andrea Pharis)