U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Great Smokey Mountain National Park

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260420-N-BC411-1009 CADES COVE (Apr 20, 2026) The U.S. Naval Academy Band's "Electric Brigade" perform fo audiences in the Great Smokey Mountains National Park. This performance is part of Navy Week National Parks, an outreach effort to bring Sailors to engage with communities throughout the nation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Andrea Pharis)