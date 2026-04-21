2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 1

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Attendees watch as a member of the Patriots Jet Team flies overhead during the Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 18, 2026. The Patriots Jet Team is an aerial performance team mainly composed of former U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)