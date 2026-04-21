2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 1

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An F-35A Lighting II assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing proceeds down the flight line during the 2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 18, 2026. After performing, the F-35A was brought out as a static display for attendees to get a closer look at during the show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)