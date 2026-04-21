2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-35A Lighting II assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing performs during the 2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 18, 2026. Performers had the opportunity to display their abilities and precise piloting skills by engaging in acrobatics and rehearsed dynamic aerial stunts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)