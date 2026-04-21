2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 1

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Aarron Deliu performs during the 2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 18, 2026. Deliu was one of many performers at the airshow, showcasing acrobatic maneuvers that he uses while competing in civilian and military aerial acrobatic competitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)