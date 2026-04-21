Aarron Deliu performs during the 2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 18, 2026. Deliu was one of many performers at the airshow, showcasing acrobatic maneuvers that he uses while competing in civilian and military aerial acrobatic competitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 19:05
|Photo ID:
|9631003
|VIRIN:
|260418-F-AS732-1188
|Resolution:
|4504x3003
|Size:
|696.51 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 1 [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.