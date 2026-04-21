Aarron Deliu performs during the 2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 18, 2026. Deliu is a professional stunt pilot who competes in military and civilian competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 19:05
|Photo ID:
|9631004
|VIRIN:
|260418-F-AS732-1196
|Resolution:
|7651x5465
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 1 [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.