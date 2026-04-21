2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 1

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Aarron Deliu performs during the 2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 18, 2026. Deliu is a professional stunt pilot who competes in military and civilian competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)