2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 1

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An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing performs during the 2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 18, 2026. The F-35A Lightning II Demo Team performed aerial stunts showcasing the skills of the highly-trained pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)