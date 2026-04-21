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    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 1 [Image 18 of 21]

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    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 1

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop 

    49th Wing

    Aarron Deliu performs during the 2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 18, 2026. Deliu had the opportunity to display his abilities and precise piloting skills by engaging in acrobatics and rehearsed dynamic aerial stunts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 19:05
    Photo ID: 9631002
    VIRIN: 260418-F-AS732-1171
    Resolution: 3268x4575
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 1 [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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