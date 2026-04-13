FF 26-1: daytime operations

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U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing commander, arrives at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, for exercise Freedom Flag 26-1, April 13, 2026. FF 26-1 strengthens the U.S.-ROK Alliance through realistic, combined training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)