A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron taxis on the runway at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1, April 13, 2026. The exercise builds combined readiness through realistic and integrated air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 03:08
|Photo ID:
|9625843
|VIRIN:
|260413-F-NZ346-1148
|Resolution:
|4741x2667
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FF 26-1: daytime operations [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Desiree Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.