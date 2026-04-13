FF 26-1: daytime operations

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron observe as an F-16 Fighting Falcon taxis at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1, April 13, 2026. FF 26-1 strengthens coordination between aircrew and maintenance teams in a combined training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)