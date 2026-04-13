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    FF 26-1: daytime operations [Image 6 of 7]

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    FF 26-1: daytime operations

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware  

    Seventh Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing commander, arrives at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, for exercise Freedom Flag 26-1, April 13, 2026. FF 26-1 enhances combined readiness and interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 03:08
    Photo ID: 9625846
    VIRIN: 260413-F-NZ346-1210
    Resolution: 2483x1397
    Size: 663.1 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, FF 26-1: daytime operations [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Desiree Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FF 26-1: daytime operations
    FF 26-1: daytime operations
    FF 26-1: daytime operations
    FF 26-1: daytime operations
    FF 26-1: daytime operations
    FF 26-1: daytime operations
    FF 26-1: daytime operations

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