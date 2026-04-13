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    FF 26-1: daytime operations [Image 1 of 7]

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    FF 26-1: daytime operations

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware  

    Seventh Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 35th Fighter Squadron prepare an F-16 Fighting Falcon for takeoff at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1, April 13, 2026. FF 26-1 is an exercise designed to enhance the combined readiness and interoperability of U.S. and ROK forces, strengthening the alliance and contributing to regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 03:08
    Photo ID: 9625835
    VIRIN: 260413-F-NZ346-1024
    Resolution: 3943x2218
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, FF 26-1: daytime operations [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Desiree Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FF 26-1: daytime operations
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    FF 26-1: daytime operations
    FF 26-1: daytime operations
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    FF 26-1, 7 AF, PACAF

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