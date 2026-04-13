FF 26-1: daytime operations

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U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 35th Fighter Squadron prepare an F-16 Fighting Falcon for takeoff at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1, April 13, 2026. FF 26-1 is an exercise designed to enhance the combined readiness and interoperability of U.S. and ROK forces, strengthening the alliance and contributing to regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)