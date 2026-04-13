U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 35th Fighter Squadron prepare an F-16 Fighting Falcon for takeoff at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1, April 13, 2026. FF 26-1 is an exercise designed to enhance the combined readiness and interoperability of U.S. and ROK forces, strengthening the alliance and contributing to regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 03:08
|Photo ID:
|9625835
|VIRIN:
|260413-F-NZ346-1024
|Resolution:
|3943x2218
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FF 26-1: daytime operations [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Desiree Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.