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    FF 26-1: daytime operations [Image 5 of 7]

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    FF 26-1: daytime operations

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware  

    Seventh Air Force

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron takes off from Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1, April 13, 2026. FF 26-1 enhances interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces through dynamic training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 03:08
    Photo ID: 9625845
    VIRIN: 260413-F-NZ346-1160
    Resolution: 4057x2282
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, FF 26-1: daytime operations [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Desiree Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FF 26-1: daytime operations
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    FF 26-1: daytime operations
    FF 26-1: daytime operations
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    FF 26-1, 7 AF, PACAF

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