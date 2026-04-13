A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron takes off from Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1, April 13, 2026. FF 26-1 enhances interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces through dynamic training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 03:08
|Photo ID:
|9625845
|VIRIN:
|260413-F-NZ346-1160
|Resolution:
|4057x2282
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FF 26-1: daytime operations [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Desiree Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.