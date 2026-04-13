Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements

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Brandon Pugh, principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army, center left, meets with Mohammad Al Smadi, president of the Jordanian National Cyber Security Center, center right, and U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee professional staff members Maureen "Marty” Fromuth, left, and Eric Trager, right, in Amman, Jordan, Dec. 7, 2025. The leaders discussed efforts to strengthen national cybersecurity capacity and reinforce trusted regional partnerships. (U.S. Army photo)