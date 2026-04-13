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    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements [Image 3 of 8]

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    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements

    AMMAN, JORDAN

    12.07.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Principal Cyber Advisor to the Secretary of the Army

    Brandon Pugh, principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army, center left, meets with Mohammad Al Smadi, president of the Jordanian National Cyber Security Center, center right, and U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee professional staff members Maureen "Marty” Fromuth, left, and Eric Trager, right, in Amman, Jordan, Dec. 7, 2025. The leaders discussed efforts to strengthen national cybersecurity capacity and reinforce trusted regional partnerships. (U.S. Army photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 16:49
    Photo ID: 9625446
    VIRIN: 251207-A-ZZ999-2001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: AMMAN, JO
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements

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