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    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements [Image 4 of 8]

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    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements

    TEL AVIV, ISRAEL

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Maj. Sean M. Minton 

    Principal Cyber Advisor to the Secretary of the Army

    Brandon Pugh, principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army attends Cyber Week 2025 at Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 9, 2025. The annual conference brings together global leaders from government, academia and industry to address emerging cyber challenges and strengthen international collaboration. (U.S. Army photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 16:49
    Photo ID: 9625411
    VIRIN: 251209-A-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 3047x3024
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: TEL AVIV, IL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Sean M. Minton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements

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