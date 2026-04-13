Brandon Pugh, principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army attends Cyber Week 2025 at Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 9, 2025. The annual conference brings together global leaders from government, academia and industry to address emerging cyber challenges and strengthen international collaboration. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 16:49
|Photo ID:
|9625411
|VIRIN:
|251209-A-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|3047x3024
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|TEL AVIV, IL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
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