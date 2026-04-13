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    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements [Image 8 of 8]

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    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements

    ISRAEL

    12.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Principal Cyber Advisor to the Secretary of the Army

    Brandon Pugh, center left, principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army, speaks with U.S. Army Central Command Soldiers and allied partners at the Gaza Civil Military Coordination Cell in Kiryat Gat, Israel, Dec. 11, 2025. He thanked U.S. service members and coalition partners for their dedication and emphasized the critical role of integrated capabilities in joint and coalition operations. (U.S. Army photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 16:49
    Photo ID: 9625445
    VIRIN: 251211-A-ZZ999-1002
    Resolution: 6166x4111
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: IL
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements

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