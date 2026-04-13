Brandon Pugh, center left, principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army, speaks with U.S. Army Central Command Soldiers and allied partners at the Gaza Civil Military Coordination Cell in Kiryat Gat, Israel, Dec. 11, 2025. He thanked U.S. service members and coalition partners for their dedication and emphasized the critical role of integrated capabilities in joint and coalition operations. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 16:49
|Photo ID:
|9625445
|VIRIN:
|251211-A-ZZ999-1002
|Resolution:
|6166x4111
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|IL
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
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Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
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