Brandon Pugh, principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army, speaks to attendees during Cyber Week 2025 at Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 9, 2025. He emphasized the Army’s commitment to Continuous Transformation and the integration of advanced cyber capabilities to support multidomain operations. (Courtesy photo by Dror Sithakol)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 16:49
|Photo ID:
|9625431
|VIRIN:
|251209-A-ZZ999-2001
|Resolution:
|1280x853
|Size:
|202.39 KB
|Location:
|TEL AVIV, IL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
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