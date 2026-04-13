Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements

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Brandon Pugh, principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army, speaks to attendees during Cyber Week 2025 at Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 9, 2025. He emphasized the Army’s commitment to Continuous Transformation and the integration of advanced cyber capabilities to support multidomain operations. (Courtesy photo by Dror Sithakol)