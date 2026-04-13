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    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements [Image 5 of 8]

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    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements

    TEL AVIV, ISRAEL

    12.09.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Principal Cyber Advisor to the Secretary of the Army

    Brandon Pugh, principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army, speaks to attendees during Cyber Week 2025 at Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 9, 2025. He emphasized the Army’s commitment to Continuous Transformation and the integration of advanced cyber capabilities to support multidomain operations. (Courtesy photo by Dror Sithakol)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 16:49
    Photo ID: 9625431
    VIRIN: 251209-A-ZZ999-2001
    Resolution: 1280x853
    Size: 202.39 KB
    Location: TEL AVIV, IL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements

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