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    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements

    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements

    Courtesy Photo | Brandon Pugh, principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army, left, speaks with...... read more read more

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2026

    Story by Maj. Sean M. Minton 

    Principal Cyber Advisor to the Secretary of the Army

    WASHINGTON — Brandon Pugh, principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army, conducted engagements across Jordan and Israel in December 2025 to strengthen cybersecurity partnerships and advance regional cooperation. The engagements brought together military leaders, government officials, industry experts and academic institutions to address emerging cyber challenges.

    These efforts reflect the Army’s commitment to continuous transformation, strengthening partnerships and enhancing integrated cyber capabilities across a dynamic global environment.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 16:49
    Story ID: 563039
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements, by MAJ Sean M. Minton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
    Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements

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