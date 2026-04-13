Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
Courtesy Photo |
Brandon Pugh, principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army, left, speaks with......read moreread more
Courtesy Photo | Brandon Pugh, principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army, left, speaks with Refael Franco, right, chief executive officer of Code Blue Ltd., during Cyber Week 2025 at Tel Aviv University, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 9, 2025. The engagement highlighted opportunities for public-private collaboration to strengthen cyber defense and protect critical infrastructure. (Courtesy photo by Dror Sithakol) see less
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WASHINGTON — Brandon Pugh, principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army, conducted engagements across Jordan and Israel in December 2025 to strengthen cybersecurity partnerships and advance regional cooperation. The engagements brought together military leaders, government officials, industry experts and academic institutions to address emerging cyber challenges.
These efforts reflect the Army’s commitment to continuous transformation, strengthening partnerships and enhancing integrated cyber capabilities across a dynamic global environment.