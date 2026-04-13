Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements

Courtesy Photo | Brandon Pugh, principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army, left, speaks with...... read more read more

Courtesy Photo | Brandon Pugh, principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army, left, speaks with Refael Franco, right, chief executive officer of Code Blue Ltd., during Cyber Week 2025 at Tel Aviv University, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 9, 2025. The engagement highlighted opportunities for public-private collaboration to strengthen cyber defense and protect critical infrastructure. (Courtesy photo by Dror Sithakol) see less | View Image Page